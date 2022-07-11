Closed Beta work almost done!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings!

The latest game version is almost ready for beta playtesting!

What new content can I expect in the closed beta (and also in the main game beta branch)?

- The car dealer is now your point of contact if you want to buy vehicles (and later also rent them) - but you need a driver's license (depending on the vehicle) to drive it.

- The talent system (the business branch) is now built into the game, in which you can unlock different skills and levels to get better conditions in all possible areas as well as driver's licenses for the different vehicle types.

- Trucks can now also attach trailers to give you the opportunity to transport even more goods at once - you can even have a reversing camera built into your truck to make coupling easier!

- Products (and shelves) must now be purchased from a local store and then transported to the respective stores on pallets.

- Product pallets can now be transported using the previously tested trucks and vans.

- Shelves can now be set up exactly by using the new menu to set where which product should be.

- The bank is now open and offers you up to 3 credits every day! (if you haven't accepted a loan yet)

- The rival market is now part of the game, customers can now also shop there.

- The new tutorial allows new players to understand the game as easily as possible and has been completely redesigned.

- We worked a lot on the game's performance to offer the best possible gaming experience, especially on older devices (minimum requirements) - even if you use more than the "Low" setting.