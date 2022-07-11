There were a problem in Trilobite cave a long time ago. I thought I had fixed it, but turns out the same issue could be encountered another way. Hopefully fixed totally now!
Since it could result in a softlock, I updated it asap.
Northern Journey update for 11 July 2022
A fix for a Trilobite cave softlock
