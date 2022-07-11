 Skip to content

TOEM update for 11 July 2022

2.0.5 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contains some very well-needed fixes and improvements!

Now we will go on vacation and be quiet for a little while cause we're cooking up a little something-something for you but we're not quite ready to talk about that! 🏖️🏝️

  • TOEM no longer has to be focused on to be counted as a sight photo
  • Localized "OK" button inside New Compendium Photo
  • Frames & Filter Photo Challenger's laugh sound no longer plays at maximum volume
  • Optimized systems across the board
  • Optimized hide and seek scene (sometimes it would load slowly)
  • Game unloads non-generic sounds from memory when returning to the title screen

  • Fixed photos being deleted after completing the gallery quest AND restarting the game 2 times, lol
  • All quick/radial menu buttons being useable without having the required item
  • Photo quests not triggering after starting a new game without restarting the application
  • Certain door frames being active inside the camera
  • Error caused by certain ambiance soundscapes
  • Newest photo's title not saving
  • Interaction tutorial prompt appearing again when continuing
  • Game thinking player is inside a certain region when returning to the title screen
  • Incorrect word for "Controller" in Turkish
  • All banks being loaded into memory when they shouldn't be
  • Music getting loaded before entering the game
  • TOEM showing incorrect indicator icon

