2.0.5 Patch

This patch contains some very well-needed fixes and improvements!
Now we will go on vacation and be quiet for a little while cause we're cooking up a little something-something for you but we're not quite ready to talk about that! 🏖️🏝️
- TOEM no longer has to be focused on to be counted as a sight photo
- Localized "OK" button inside New Compendium Photo
- Frames & Filter Photo Challenger's laugh sound no longer plays at maximum volume
- Optimized systems across the board
- Optimized hide and seek scene (sometimes it would load slowly)
- Game unloads non-generic sounds from memory when returning to the title screen
- Fixed photos being deleted after completing the gallery quest AND restarting the game 2 times, lol
- All quick/radial menu buttons being useable without having the required item
- Photo quests not triggering after starting a new game without restarting the application
- Certain door frames being active inside the camera
- Error caused by certain ambiance soundscapes
- Newest photo's title not saving
- Interaction tutorial prompt appearing again when continuing
- Game thinking player is inside a certain region when returning to the title screen
- Incorrect word for "Controller" in Turkish
- All banks being loaded into memory when they shouldn't be
- Music getting loaded before entering the game
- TOEM showing incorrect indicator icon
