2.0.5 Patch

This patch contains some very well-needed fixes and improvements!

Now we will go on vacation and be quiet for a little while cause we're cooking up a little something-something for you but we're not quite ready to talk about that! 🏖️🏝️

TOEM no longer has to be focused on to be counted as a sight photo

Localized "OK" button inside New Compendium Photo

Frames & Filter Photo Challenger's laugh sound no longer plays at maximum volume

Optimized systems across the board

Optimized hide and seek scene (sometimes it would load slowly)

Game unloads non-generic sounds from memory when returning to the title screen