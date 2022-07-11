Small bugfix patch for 0.76.1

- Fixed issue where you could recruit endless amount of troops from defence tab if you had lots of research
- Fixed memory leak when you where hovering over objects in adventure mode
- Fixed issue where mini map could not be opened in the level editor
- Misc localization updates
- Fixed issue with wielders moving too far when a building was built or when an artifact was dropped
We also released a small patch on friday the 8th of July, that we forgot to post the changelog for. The changes of that patch were:
- Fix null reference exception in GetRoundsUntilRevival (usually after battle)
- Fix null reference exception in Upgrade Troops (exception after battle)
- Fix issue where listeners weren't cleaned up in TroopManagementMenu (exception after battle)
- Fix issue with AutoSaves no longer working
- Fix issue where you sometimes couldn't start a loaded online game from the lobby
Changed files in this update