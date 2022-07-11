Small bugfix patch for 0.76.1

Fixed issue where you could recruit endless amount of troops from defence tab if you had lots of research

Fixed memory leak when you where hovering over objects in adventure mode

Fixed issue where mini map could not be opened in the level editor

Misc localization updates

Fixed issue with wielders moving too far when a building was built or when an artifact was dropped

We also released a small patch on friday the 8th of July, that we forgot to post the changelog for. The changes of that patch were: