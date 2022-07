Share · View all patches · Build 9098997 · Last edited 11 July 2022 – 18:06:22 UTC by Wendy

Hey survivors!

Act II is finally there :)

Five new chapters for you to experience !

Will you discover new places ? Will you unravel new mysteries regarding the nanites ?

Don't hesitate to give us your feedbacks, we'll be glad to take them into account.

A big thanks to all our beta testers for their help.

Have a great day, see you in the streets!