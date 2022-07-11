 Skip to content

Element TD 2 update for 11 July 2022

Version 1.7.1 - Replays Saving, Co-op Sync Check

Version 1.7.1 - Replays Saving, Co-op Sync Check

Last edited by Wendy

Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed replays not saving on leaderboard entries
  • Fixed a variety of new bugs in co-op by disabling the sync check
  • Fixed an Interest pick abuse
  • Fixed cost of upgrading a Single 3 to a Dual 3
  • Fixed mana prompt not disappearing when picking Interest
  • Fixed Doom debuff dealing half damage to Water creeps
  • Reduced Rage damage from 4500 to 4200

Because of the nature of the changes, a leaderboard reset was required and has been done.

We will be working on the co-op sync check during the alpha versions of 1.8. This is a feature that we really want to add as it will stop desyncs in co-op games. If you have a group of friends, and are willing to help (by simply playing co-op and mentioning bugs), that would be fantastic.

