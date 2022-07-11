Version 1.7.1 - Replays Saving, Co-op Sync Check

Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed replays not saving on leaderboard entries
- Fixed a variety of new bugs in co-op by disabling the sync check
- Fixed an Interest pick abuse
- Fixed cost of upgrading a Single 3 to a Dual 3
- Fixed mana prompt not disappearing when picking Interest
- Fixed Doom debuff dealing half damage to Water creeps
- Reduced Rage damage from 4500 to 4200
Because of the nature of the changes, a leaderboard reset was required and has been done.
We will be working on the co-op sync check during the alpha versions of 1.8. This is a feature that we really want to add as it will stop desyncs in co-op games. If you have a group of friends, and are willing to help (by simply playing co-op and mentioning bugs), that would be fantastic.
Changed files in this update