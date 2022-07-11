Version 1.7.1 - Replays Saving, Co-op Sync Check

Fixes & Improvements

Fixed replays not saving on leaderboard entries

Fixed a variety of new bugs in co-op by disabling the sync check

Fixed an Interest pick abuse

Fixed cost of upgrading a Single 3 to a Dual 3

Fixed mana prompt not disappearing when picking Interest

Fixed Doom debuff dealing half damage to Water creeps

Reduced Rage damage from 4500 to 4200

Because of the nature of the changes, a leaderboard reset was required and has been done.

We will be working on the co-op sync check during the alpha versions of 1.8. This is a feature that we really want to add as it will stop desyncs in co-op games. If you have a group of friends, and are willing to help (by simply playing co-op and mentioning bugs), that would be fantastic.