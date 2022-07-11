Update Notes for 1.0.4

Patch 1.0.4
added in an option in the menu to display your current gold carried
added in two new backgrounds for existing parts in the story (cave with blurry note and plains ruins)
fixed some script issues in one of the triggered conversations with Myshum
fixed some other small script and character placement issues
