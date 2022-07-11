 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dragon's Dilemma update for 11 July 2022

Update Notes for 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9098349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.4
7/11/2022
added in an option in the menu to display your current gold carried
added in two new backgrounds for existing parts in the story (cave with blurry note and plains ruins)
fixed some script issues in one of the triggered conversations with Myshum
fixed some other small script and character placement issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 1954251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link