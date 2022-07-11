Patch 1.1.1
This might be the nicest patch number we’ll ever have. So we tried to make it a worthy one by fixing more than two dozen of bugs!
Once again many thanks to all of you who have been diligent in sending in those reports. Even if we didn’t reply directly we see all of them, and work through them as best as our limited resources allow.
Bug Fixes
- Spire ruins with a sky portal are generated with enough space to fit all the features.
- Rift shards appear on the map more consistently.
- Fixes issues with ramps being untraversable near shallow water and mud.
- The exit map button is no longer visible during the legacy loop.
- Your traveled route is placed correctly during the legacy loop.
- When a clay figurine contains a random drop, that item is resolved correctly.
- When you pay an armorer to make an armor strong, they don’t make it ‘balanced’ instead.
- Fixing issue with items that go missing in certain variants of the regular keep levels.
- Prevents a few instances of non spirit world and edge assets from appearing in those levels.
- Shrooms cannot spawn in a way that they block narrow paths.
- Reduces the chance that crevices are generated floating in the air.
- Prevents gates at the bottom of a stair to be accidentally raised by the level generator.
- The interaction marker for delicious mushrooms is labeled correctly.
- During the tutorial and in the Garden during the prologue, the weather is always nice.
- You cannot travel to underground locations from overland exits.
- If a destination is visible but cannot be traveled to, the travel UI doesn’t try to activate, freezing the game in the process.
- Fur-lined boots do not prevent cold weather gear from activating when you encounter wilderness and cold during a journey.
- Fixes issue with mercy tomb clue.
- If you fully deciphered an inscription you don’t have to again with the same wayfarer (unless 4 years pass).
- If you already know the secret of a ‘secret keeper NPC’ you don’t have to test again.
- Better randomization of weather so the same destination doesn’t have the same weather for an entire season.
- The task giving NPCs should be more aware of tasks that are already done.
- The text feedback for camping actions is anchored correctly for different aspect ratios.
- Makeshift shields still stop damage on the block they break.
- Travel doesn’t break because travel gear has 4 effect icons.
- Improves the placement of the ‘Raaf Tribune’ starting spot in the Garden of Yendor.
