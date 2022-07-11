v0.11.0 B1

Hi everyone!
Today we are releasing part 1 of the Museum rework along with some module updates and changes to make the entry phase into infinity significantly easier.
The Museum rework has been divided into two parts as a result of an unexpected delay we had to endure. While part 2 will bring new content to the Museum, part 1 focuses mostly on the improved user interface and refactored code with only minor modifications.
It took a little bit longer to release this update since at first Matt unfortunately got sick for a week and right after it hit Speedy for an entire week as well.
Now that we are both well once again we can finally release the next version before our company officially takes the next three weeks off. During that time period we won't push out major content updates but instead make sure that the game remains or gets into a stable state after today's release.
Following the much needed break, you can anticipate more regular updates and details about the development progress. The next Dev Diary scheduled for this week will contain a small roadmap showcasing our plans for upcoming content updates and the future plans for the game.
Changelog
General
- added new module ("W.I.N.C.E.")
- added new module ("Whirlwind Aura")
- added hotkey to open stats menu
- buffed infinity damage booster perks from ^25 to ^40
- removed neutral damage boost infinity perk
- fixed module 'Steini´s Chained Ball' not applying the correct attackspeed reduction
- fixed Boss 5 not counting as a boss fight for the AI
- fixed modifiers applied from challenges not being applied upon reloading the game
- fixed AI executing empty scripts throwing errors
Museum Rework Part 1
-
refactored UI
-
refactored Offshore Market
-
added some quality of life features to Power Stone UI
-
added 'auto-mode' for Power Stone combining
-
added ability to re-purchase the last two sold Power Stones
-
added the ability to lock items in the Offshore Market
-
added preferences to the Offshore Market
-
added hotkey to sell entire Power Stone inventory
-
increased Power Stone loadout slots from 130 to 135
-
increased Power Stone inventory slots from 25 to 30
-
held Power Stones are now saved and no longer dumped into the inventory automatically
-
changed order of boosts to match with the general element order
-
changed order of Power Stones in the shop to match with the general element order
-
adjusted the sell value of Power Stones
-
offline Artifact research doesn't require a skill anymore
-
replaced 'Statistic Boost' skill with 'Primordial Power'
-
removed skill 'Offline Research'
-
removed skill 'Achievement Boost'
-
AI function 'Museum: Is Fill' is now deprecated
-
AI action 'Museum: Fill' is now deprecated
-
AI action 'Museum: Buy' is now deprecated
-
AI action 'Museum: Buy Market' is now deprecated
-
renamed AI function Museum: Delete to Museum: Sell
-
renamed AI function Museum: Delete All to Museum: Sell All
-
added AI action 'Museum: Buy'
-
added AI action 'Museum: Buy Range'
-
added AI action 'Museum: Move Slot'
-
added AI action 'Museum: Swap'
-
added AI action 'Museum: Set Preferred Tier'
-
added AI action 'Museum: Set Preference'
-
added AI action 'Museum: Market Refresh'
-
added AI action 'Museum: Buy Market'
-
added AI action 'Museum: Lock Market'
-
added AI action 'Museum: Rebuy'
-
added AI function 'Museum: Preference'
-
added AI function 'Museum: Market Lock'
-
added AI function 'Museum: Preferred Tier'
-
added AI function 'Museum: Market Timer'
-
added AI function 'Museum: Max Tier'
-
added AI function 'Museum: Market Element'
-
added AI function 'Museum: Market Tier'
-
added AI function 'Museum: Market Lock'
-
added AI function 'Museum: Trash Tier'
-
added AI function 'Museum: Trash Element'
Module Rebalance
Serious missile
- Chance from 3% to 10%
- If the effect does not trigger then target receives immunity against it for 5 sec.
Strikeback
- Chance to trigger reduced by 20%
- Attackspeed bonus from 100%/130%/180%/240%/300% to 40%/55%/70%/85%/100%
- Duration is now actually displayed in description
Tideshift
- Energycost from 5000 + 10% to 5000 + 33%
Sandstorm
- Energycost from 2000 + 5% to 2000 + 25%
Temporal Barrier
- Energycost from 5000 + 1% to 5000 + 5%
- Duration increased from 9/13/17/22/27 to 14/18/22/26/30
- Duration now decreases by 0.5 seconds for every use until the end of the round (duration cannot get lower than 1 second)
Titanium Hull
- Duration increased from 20 sec. to 25 sec.
- Energy regeneration is now disabled while titanium hull is active
Void
- Only destroys neutral enemies
- Tower is now affected by enemies using void unless it wears the "Universal" module
Infinity Foundation
- Raises shield, energy regeneration and health regeneration to the power of 0.8
Infinity Shield
- Reverts shield debuff from infinity foundation but raises hp to the power of 0.9
Infinity Regeneration
- New effect: Reverts health regeneration debuff from infinity foundation but raises hp to the power of 0.9
Infinity Energy
- New effect: Reverts energy regeneration debuff from infinity foundation but increases cooldowns by 25%
Firestorm
- Cooldown reduced from 5 to 3 sec.
Lighting
- Energy cost reduced from 125 + 15% to 125 + 5%
- Stun duration increased from 2 to 3 sec.
- Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 sec.
<Element> Focus
- Cooldown reduced from 120 to 90 sec.
- Energy cost reduced from 50 + 15% to 50 + 5%
- Max tier is now 250
<Element> Exchange
- Max tier is now 250
<Element> Taste
- Max tier is now 250
Crit Modules (Elemental + Non-elemental)
- Max tier is now 250
Planned Strike
- Max tier is now 250
Solar Strike
- Max tier is now 100
Division Shield
- Max tier is now 250
Neutral Amplifier
- Max tier is now 100
Photosynthesis
- Max tier is now 50
Lucky Shot
- Chance now slightly increases after tier 5
Dark Sacrifice
- Max tier is now 250
- After T5 it increases the damage multiplier gained by 1% per tier (up to a 245% bonus)
Infinity Impetus
- Max. level is now 1000
- Max damage bonus per meter increased from 50% to 70%
Impetus Modules (Non-elemental)
- Max tier is now 250
- Provides +0.1% additional damage bonus per meter per tier after T5
Impetus Modules (Elemental)
- Max tier is now 250
- Provides +0.1% additional damage bonus per meter per tier after T5
- Raised damage bonus per meter from 15%/25%/35%/45%/55% to 35%/45%/55%/75%/95% (maxes at 120% on T250)
Shield of Nature
- Max tier is now 250
- Regeneration gained when taking damage now increases by 0.01% per tier beyond T5
- Chance increases by 0.1% per tier beyond T5
Shield of Air
- Max tier is now 50
Shield of Fire
- Max tier is now 250
- Increased damage factor from x0.2/x0.25/x0.3/x0.35/x0.4 to x0.2/x0.3/x0.4/x0.5/x0.6
Shield of Frost
- Max tier is now 250
- Rescaled attackspeed slow from -60%/-90%/-155%/-225%/-260% to -40%/-55%/-70%/-85%/-100% (caps at -590% on T250)
Shield Amplifier
- Max tier is now 250
Refined Armor
- Max tier is now 250
__
