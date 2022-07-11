v0.11.0 B1

Share · View all patches · Build 9098120 · Last edited 11 July 2022 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

Today we are releasing part 1 of the Museum rework along with some module updates and changes to make the entry phase into infinity significantly easier.

The Museum rework has been divided into two parts as a result of an unexpected delay we had to endure. While part 2 will bring new content to the Museum, part 1 focuses mostly on the improved user interface and refactored code with only minor modifications.

It took a little bit longer to release this update since at first Matt unfortunately got sick for a week and right after it hit Speedy for an entire week as well.

Now that we are both well once again we can finally release the next version before our company officially takes the next three weeks off. During that time period we won't push out major content updates but instead make sure that the game remains or gets into a stable state after today's release.

Following the much needed break, you can anticipate more regular updates and details about the development progress. The next Dev Diary scheduled for this week will contain a small roadmap showcasing our plans for upcoming content updates and the future plans for the game.

Changelog

General

added new module ("W.I.N.C.E.")

added new module ("Whirlwind Aura")

added hotkey to open stats menu

buffed infinity damage booster perks from ^25 to ^40

removed neutral damage boost infinity perk

fixed module 'Steini´s Chained Ball' not applying the correct attackspeed reduction

fixed Boss 5 not counting as a boss fight for the AI

fixed modifiers applied from challenges not being applied upon reloading the game

fixed AI executing empty scripts throwing errors

Museum Rework Part 1

refactored UI

refactored Offshore Market

added some quality of life features to Power Stone UI

added 'auto-mode' for Power Stone combining

added ability to re-purchase the last two sold Power Stones

added the ability to lock items in the Offshore Market

added preferences to the Offshore Market

added hotkey to sell entire Power Stone inventory

increased Power Stone loadout slots from 130 to 135

increased Power Stone inventory slots from 25 to 30

held Power Stones are now saved and no longer dumped into the inventory automatically

changed order of boosts to match with the general element order

changed order of Power Stones in the shop to match with the general element order

adjusted the sell value of Power Stones

offline Artifact research doesn't require a skill anymore

replaced 'Statistic Boost' skill with 'Primordial Power'

removed skill 'Offline Research'

removed skill 'Achievement Boost'

AI function 'Museum: Is Fill' is now deprecated

AI action 'Museum: Fill' is now deprecated

AI action 'Museum: Buy' is now deprecated

AI action 'Museum: Buy Market' is now deprecated

renamed AI function Museum: Delete to Museum: Sell

renamed AI function Museum: Delete All to Museum: Sell All

added AI action 'Museum: Buy'

added AI action 'Museum: Buy Range'

added AI action 'Museum: Move Slot'

added AI action 'Museum: Swap'

added AI action 'Museum: Set Preferred Tier'

added AI action 'Museum: Set Preference'

added AI action 'Museum: Market Refresh'

added AI action 'Museum: Buy Market'

added AI action 'Museum: Lock Market'

added AI action 'Museum: Rebuy'

added AI function 'Museum: Preference'

added AI function 'Museum: Market Lock'

added AI function 'Museum: Preferred Tier'

added AI function 'Museum: Market Timer'

added AI function 'Museum: Max Tier'

added AI function 'Museum: Market Element'

added AI function 'Museum: Market Tier'

added AI function 'Museum: Market Lock'

added AI function 'Museum: Trash Tier'

added AI function 'Museum: Trash Element'

Module Rebalance

Serious missile

Chance from 3% to 10%

If the effect does not trigger then target receives immunity against it for 5 sec.

Strikeback

Chance to trigger reduced by 20%

Attackspeed bonus from 100%/130%/180%/240%/300% to 40%/55%/70%/85%/100%

Duration is now actually displayed in description

Tideshift

Energycost from 5000 + 10% to 5000 + 33%

Sandstorm

Energycost from 2000 + 5% to 2000 + 25%

Temporal Barrier

Energycost from 5000 + 1% to 5000 + 5%

Duration increased from 9/13/17/22/27 to 14/18/22/26/30

Duration now decreases by 0.5 seconds for every use until the end of the round (duration cannot get lower than 1 second)

Titanium Hull

Duration increased from 20 sec. to 25 sec.

Energy regeneration is now disabled while titanium hull is active

Void

Only destroys neutral enemies

Tower is now affected by enemies using void unless it wears the "Universal" module

Infinity Foundation

Raises shield, energy regeneration and health regeneration to the power of 0.8

Infinity Shield

Reverts shield debuff from infinity foundation but raises hp to the power of 0.9

Infinity Regeneration

New effect: Reverts health regeneration debuff from infinity foundation but raises hp to the power of 0.9

Infinity Energy

New effect: Reverts energy regeneration debuff from infinity foundation but increases cooldowns by 25%

Firestorm

Cooldown reduced from 5 to 3 sec.

Lighting

Energy cost reduced from 125 + 15% to 125 + 5%

Stun duration increased from 2 to 3 sec.

Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 sec.

<Element> Focus

Cooldown reduced from 120 to 90 sec.

Energy cost reduced from 50 + 15% to 50 + 5%

Max tier is now 250

<Element> Exchange

Max tier is now 250

<Element> Taste

Max tier is now 250

Crit Modules (Elemental + Non-elemental)

Max tier is now 250

Planned Strike

Max tier is now 250

Solar Strike

Max tier is now 100

Division Shield

Max tier is now 250

Neutral Amplifier

Max tier is now 100

Photosynthesis

Max tier is now 50

Lucky Shot

Chance now slightly increases after tier 5

Dark Sacrifice

Max tier is now 250

After T5 it increases the damage multiplier gained by 1% per tier (up to a 245% bonus)

Infinity Impetus

Max. level is now 1000

Max damage bonus per meter increased from 50% to 70%

Impetus Modules (Non-elemental)

Max tier is now 250

Provides +0.1% additional damage bonus per meter per tier after T5

Impetus Modules (Elemental)

Max tier is now 250

Provides +0.1% additional damage bonus per meter per tier after T5

Raised damage bonus per meter from 15%/25%/35%/45%/55% to 35%/45%/55%/75%/95% (maxes at 120% on T250)

Shield of Nature

Max tier is now 250

Regeneration gained when taking damage now increases by 0.01% per tier beyond T5

Chance increases by 0.1% per tier beyond T5

Shield of Air

Max tier is now 50

Shield of Fire

Max tier is now 250

Increased damage factor from x0.2/x0.25/x0.3/x0.35/x0.4 to x0.2/x0.3/x0.4/x0.5/x0.6

Shield of Frost

Max tier is now 250

Rescaled attackspeed slow from -60%/-90%/-155%/-225%/-260% to -40%/-55%/-70%/-85%/-100% (caps at -590% on T250)

Shield Amplifier

Max tier is now 250

Refined Armor

Max tier is now 250

__

Follow us on social media to not miss out on any news!

Discord: https://discord.gg/fireswordstudios

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FireSwordStudio

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/fireswordstudios

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDV-wwiAAic-OESAayfUz_Q

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/PerfectTower