We have finally reduced the file size!

Hopefully we can get it even lower as time goes on but here is the patch notes;

Reduced the file size from 25gb to 12.3gb!

Fixed bug on Barrel of Laughs where you would take damage for no reason.

New props added to pub.

Tweaked some challenges.

Fixed some typos.

There might be some graphical glitches or bugs so please let me know if you find any so we can patch them out!