Demo Update - 07/11/2022

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Demo Update Announcement (07/11/2022)

Update Details

・Fixed issue in which the game does not launch/ the issue in which selecting new game does not start the game.

*We were unable to pinpoint the reason why the demo wasn’t launching for certain players, and as such this fix might not have addressed the problem for everyone. Players still facing issues after this update are asked to kindly get in touch via Steam Community or send a message to our customer support.

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Steam Community

IzanagiGames Customer Support