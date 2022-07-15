Running on Magic is finally here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9097745 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 16:06:33 UTC by Wendy

The day has come! Running on Magic is now available for you all!

We want to thank each one of you who wishlisted supported us during the development.

It's been a long road for the devs (Gusarapo Games) as this is their first game, but everything turned out great!

We're very happy with the reception it's getting and the love you're showing us on social media!

Here is the new teaser we have created for the launch day!

I hope you enjoy the game!

For anything you need, join our discord: https://discord.gg/895vmPBsKx

See you soon!