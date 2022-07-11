Patch 0.3.

In this update, we have optimized the economy of the game and now resources are mined faster
- A tooltip has been added to control the camera.
- Fixed some animations.
- Fixed errors in mission descriptions.
See you in the next update!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In this update, we have optimized the economy of the game and now resources are mined faster
See you in the next update!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update