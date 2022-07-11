 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hacker life simulator update for 11 July 2022

Patch 0.3.

Share · View all patches · Build 9097680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, we have optimized the economy of the game and now resources are mined faster

  • A tooltip has been added to control the camera.
  • Fixed some animations.
  • Fixed errors in mission descriptions.

See you in the next update!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2025551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link