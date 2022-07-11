[Announcement] New “Big Chase” desktop wallpapers

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello!

The long-awaited update with a new season, co-drivers, an updated “Chase” mode and lots of other changes is scheduled to be released this week!

We couldn’t help but notice that many of you wanted to get the artwork that will be presented on the loading and login screen. Well, let’s not wait for the start of the season! The artwork can already be downloaded in different resolutions in the “Wallpaper” section.

This week we also plan to host our livestreams, where we will show all the new features and major changes of the upcoming update. Stay tuned so you don’t miss anything!

