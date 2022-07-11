Big QoL and Achievement Update

The update includes but no limited to the following points:

we moved to the latest Unreal engine version (from 4.17 to 4.27) and jumping over 10 versions naturally produced some issues that we fixed (hopefully).

meshes optimization: reduce polygons and materials to improve drawcaslls

ui optimization and controls: now you usuing controller is more smother and evident

huge code optimization; rewrote demanding functions

Under each point there's a huge work most of which is not visible but you can see more fps and boost in performance.

We hope that there won't be any critical issues. Let us know if you find any bug we'll try to fix them ASAP.

From what you will definitely see and feel:

now it will be easier to read Robby's monologues as we added background "subtitle" image to the text

now it will be easie to see security camera and bombs' danger zones

changed triggers for conveyor lasers and clones: it fixes that some conveyor lasers were much harder that the other due to the wrong placement of the mesh and triggers and clones on conveyors could damage you without your visual "touching")

changed Robby's jump and idle animations. Jump now is 3-staged.

changed some visuals in ui: buttons and backgrounds.

the size fo the game was reduce from almost 4Gb to 1GB

FULL controller support and removed vibration

controls hints to all actions

save is now asynchronous so there won't be any lags during it

extended graphics settings to epic

Also we added 11 new achievement to reward you while making progress at the beginning.