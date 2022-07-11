Adventure Mode Update (v.0.3.1)

Hi everyone!
The first update since the Steam release: the Adventure mode update!
NEW
- New Scenario quests!
- Each Scenario quest now have 3 quests that can range from completing a level in a certain amount of time or using moves of specific elements!
- Finished quests are tracked and completing a quests rewards SP (Spell points)!
- Bew loot drops!
- Defeated Bews in Scenario and Classic now have drops!
- Each different Bew may drop something different. Doggie can drop Fur while Hamstorch can drop Charcoal!
- Expanded Exchange mode!
- You can now purchase Equips, Items, and Spells alongside new Bews!
- Equips and Items require specific loot and BP to be crafted.
- Spells can only be unlocked using SP.
- Bew costs adjusted.
- Adventure mode!
- Build your own team using Bews and equipment you have unlocked!
- Fight against the toughest opponents yet, led by a mysterious enemy team captain!
- 2 new Adventure levels! (will add to this next update, promise!)
- 1 new Bew!
- 3 new Moves!
- 3 new Skills!
- 8 new Equips!
- 3 new Items!
- 1 new Spell!
- New Zoom settings!
- Toggleable setting to zoom in screen
- New, more readable font!
TWEAKS
- Info panels appear in Exchange
- Pointer tracers more consistent
- Main menu items arranged
BUFFS
- No buffs this patch!
NERFS
- No nerfs this patch!
BUG FIXES
- Fixed pressing Space causing a crash in Preparation
Hope you all enjoy, and thanks for all the patience!
Best regards,
Almusal
