Adventure Mode Update (v.0.3.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 9097335 · Last edited 11 July 2022 – 08:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

The first update since the Steam release: the Adventure mode update!

NEW

New Scenario quests!

Each Scenario quest now have 3 quests that can range from completing a level in a certain amount of time or using moves of specific elements!

Finished quests are tracked and completing a quests rewards SP (Spell points)!

Bew loot drops!

Defeated Bews in Scenario and Classic now have drops!

Each different Bew may drop something different. Doggie can drop Fur while Hamstorch can drop Charcoal!

Expanded Exchange mode!

You can now purchase Equips, Items, and Spells alongside new Bews!

Equips and Items require specific loot and BP to be crafted.

Spells can only be unlocked using SP.

Bew costs adjusted.

Adventure mode!

Build your own team using Bews and equipment you have unlocked!

Fight against the toughest opponents yet, led by a mysterious enemy team captain!

2 new Adventure levels! (will add to this next update, promise!)

1 new Bew!

3 new Moves!

3 new Skills!

8 new Equips!

3 new Items!

1 new Spell!

New Zoom settings!

Toggleable setting to zoom in screen

New, more readable font!

TWEAKS

Info panels appear in Exchange

Pointer tracers more consistent

Main menu items arranged

BUFFS

No buffs this patch!

NERFS

No nerfs this patch!

BUG FIXES

Fixed pressing Space causing a crash in Preparation

Hope you all enjoy, and thanks for all the patience!

Best regards,

Almusal

Support the development of the game on Patreon or Ko-fi!

(this would put your name on the title screen, among other benefits)