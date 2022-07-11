 Skip to content

BEWBEWBEW update for 11 July 2022

Adventure Mode Update (v.0.3.1)

BEWBEWBEW update for 11 July 2022

Hi everyone!

The first update since the Steam release: the Adventure mode update!

NEW

  • New Scenario quests!
  • Each Scenario quest now have 3 quests that can range from completing a level in a certain amount of time or using moves of specific elements!
  • Finished quests are tracked and completing a quests rewards SP (Spell points)!
  • Bew loot drops!
  • Defeated Bews in Scenario and Classic now have drops!
  • Each different Bew may drop something different. Doggie can drop Fur while Hamstorch can drop Charcoal!
  • Expanded Exchange mode!
  • You can now purchase Equips, Items, and Spells alongside new Bews!
  • Equips and Items require specific loot and BP to be crafted.
  • Spells can only be unlocked using SP.
  • Bew costs adjusted.
  • Adventure mode!
  • Build your own team using Bews and equipment you have unlocked!
  • Fight against the toughest opponents yet, led by a mysterious enemy team captain!
  • 2 new Adventure levels! (will add to this next update, promise!)
  • 1 new Bew!
  • 3 new Moves!
  • 3 new Skills!
  • 8 new Equips!
  • 3 new Items!
  • 1 new Spell!
  • New Zoom settings!
  • Toggleable setting to zoom in screen
  • New, more readable font!

TWEAKS

  • Info panels appear in Exchange
  • Pointer tracers more consistent
  • Main menu items arranged

BUFFS

  • No buffs this patch!

NERFS

  • No nerfs this patch!

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed pressing Space causing a crash in Preparation

Hope you all enjoy, and thanks for all the patience!

Best regards,
Almusal

Support the development of the game on Patreon or Ko-fi!
(this would put your name on the title screen, among other benefits)

