Paint Warfare update for 11 July 2022

Paint Warfare Patch Notes (1.3.2)

Paint Warfare Patch Notes (1.3.2) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There were some minor issues with the game, so here's one more patch to add polish :)

Fixes + Changes

  • Linked the YouTube and Discord Server in the main menu (thanks for Goose for the suggestion)
  • Fixed a bug that caused all of the ranks to display at once in the profile
  • Fixed a bug that caused player team colors to sync from the Team Deathmatch Mode to FFA
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Viking Helmet, Anime Headband and Holy Headgear to be pre-unlocked

Balance

  • ACR scope animation is now 35% faster
  • The beach ball game mode (Dunes, Dragon Valley) now summons 3 beach balls instead of one

Recent Devlog :)

Thanks for reading through and supporting Paint Warfare! Head to our official discord community if you've got feedback or want to join in on our tests!
*<:)

Toodles!
banana ;)

Changed files in this update

