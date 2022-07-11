Paint Warfare Patch Notes (1.3.2)

There were some minor issues with the game, so here's one more patch to add polish :)
Fixes + Changes
- Linked the YouTube and Discord Server in the main menu (thanks for Goose for the suggestion)
- Fixed a bug that caused all of the ranks to display at once in the profile
- Fixed a bug that caused player team colors to sync from the Team Deathmatch Mode to FFA
- Fixed an issue that caused the Viking Helmet, Anime Headband and Holy Headgear to be pre-unlocked
Balance
- ACR scope animation is now 35% faster
- The beach ball game mode (Dunes, Dragon Valley) now summons 3 beach balls instead of one
Recent Devlog :)
Thanks for reading through and supporting Paint Warfare! Head to our official discord community if you've got feedback or want to join in on our tests!
*<:)
Toodles!
banana ;)
Changed files in this update