Paint Warfare Patch Notes (1.3.2)

There were some minor issues with the game, so here's one more patch to add polish :)

Fixes + Changes

Linked the YouTube and Discord Server in the main menu (thanks for Goose for the suggestion)

Fixed a bug that caused all of the ranks to display at once in the profile

Fixed a bug that caused player team colors to sync from the Team Deathmatch Mode to FFA

Fixed an issue that caused the Viking Helmet, Anime Headband and Holy Headgear to be pre-unlocked

Balance

ACR scope animation is now 35% faster

The beach ball game mode (Dunes, Dragon Valley) now summons 3 beach balls instead of one

Recent Devlog :)

Thanks for reading through and supporting Paint Warfare! Head to our official discord community if you've got feedback or want to join in on our tests!

*<:)

Toodles!

banana ;)