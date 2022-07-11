Excidio The Kaiju Game Pre-Multi Update

Hello every one! Hope you are doing good

Intro

This is latest update for Excidio The Kaiju game. Purpose of this update is to test new mechanics and gameplay elements before launch of multiplayer. The reason it took so long for the update is I basically remade whole game with better code and to make it work in multiplayer.

New things in this update:

New Energy/Stamina system

New AI

New Visual effects

New Overcharge ability for Excidio

New interaction between objects

Destruction and optimization changes

New camera position

New slow motion camera that you can change time speed with for cooler shots

Dynamic fog that builds up as things are destroyed

New throwable items

After I hear feedback on Energy/Stamina system I will improve it further with changes to damage,movement speed and things like that. Also If how fog works now is not liked I can remove it and put it back as it was before.

Things that are but not included

This are things I have made but are not included in this update as they need little more polish and work done

Multiplayer

Human char mode

New AI ability

Small enemy AI