0.4.1 Sword upgrades!

The new sword upgrades is technically something I never planned on putting into the game. But recently I've been feeling like the game needed some sort of permanent upgrade to the melee attack and generally it's just satisfying as a player to get stronger as you progress through the game.
The upgrades are very straight forward, there are three of them scattered in different locations. You pick one up and it straight up gives you +2 damage to your attack. That means your base sword damage can now go up to 16 damage per hit. To compensate for this increase some of the bosses HP have been tweaked a bit. The balancing is probably not final so please do let me know which bosses you might feel have too much or too little HP.
Changelog
- Sharpening Stones : New upgrade that increases your weapons damage
- New unique Fire Brand animation
- Fixes to dialogues (I somehow forgot to include/downgraded the dialogues in a recent update)
- Gave a Silence Bomb attack to the Goblin boss
- Frozen Depths theme improved
- Being Silenced won't allow you to heal
- New major statue in Frozen Depths
- Various tweaks to boss HP's to compensate for the new weapon upgrades
- Some changes to how the Spin Slash feels
- Made it so healing cost takes extra MP into account
- New Mindshrooms
- Fixed the Corrupted Tunnels map prompt showing old name
- You can pogo off Golden Saints nose
- Fixed the description showing the wrong prompt for Swapping Spells
- Updated the Blue Health Orb description
Changed files in this update