0.4.1 Sword upgrades!



The new sword upgrades is technically something I never planned on putting into the game. But recently I've been feeling like the game needed some sort of permanent upgrade to the melee attack and generally it's just satisfying as a player to get stronger as you progress through the game.

The upgrades are very straight forward, there are three of them scattered in different locations. You pick one up and it straight up gives you +2 damage to your attack. That means your base sword damage can now go up to 16 damage per hit. To compensate for this increase some of the bosses HP have been tweaked a bit. The balancing is probably not final so please do let me know which bosses you might feel have too much or too little HP.

Changelog