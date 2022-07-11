 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nienix update for 11 July 2022

Dedicated server!

Share · View all patches · Build 9097046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920357

🎯 [Misc] A dedicated server that can be run in headless (console) mode has been added. It is available for all platforms, including the demo. It is an executable called "NienixDedicatedServer" in the game root directory. Apart from the obvious use-case when playing PvP, the dedicated server also playing the PvE campaign in a "persistent world" that is not reset (unless you kill the server).
🎯 [Balance] The number of elites in the second act when playing on Continuum Mode is now more akin to when playing on standard difficulty.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed several issues related to multiplayer (the PvP modes for the most part).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link