Version 0.5550920357

🎯 [Misc] A dedicated server that can be run in headless (console) mode has been added. It is available for all platforms, including the demo. It is an executable called "NienixDedicatedServer" in the game root directory. Apart from the obvious use-case when playing PvP, the dedicated server also playing the PvE campaign in a "persistent world" that is not reset (unless you kill the server).

🎯 [Balance] The number of elites in the second act when playing on Continuum Mode is now more akin to when playing on standard difficulty.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed several issues related to multiplayer (the PvP modes for the most part).