Island Idle RPG - July Update 1.5.10

Update 1.5.10
[FIX] Fixed incorrect amount of bought or sold items
[ENH] Now you can see the equipped weapons in inventory instead of only in the battle
[FIX] Fixed camera control using Arrows
Update 1.5.8
[FIX] Fixed some tree not been cutted
[FIX] Fixed speed increase when there is more then one worker
[FIX] Fixed screen resolution changing
Update 1.5.7
[ENH] Gold reward for each enemy was rebalanced
[ENH] Xp for each enemy was rebalanced
[ENH] Fixed some distorted enemies sprite
