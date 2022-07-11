Island Idle RPG - July Update 1.5.10

Update 1.5.10

[FIX] Fixed incorrect amount of bought or sold items

[ENH] Now you can see the equipped weapons in inventory instead of only in the battle

[FIX] Fixed camera control using Arrows

Update 1.5.8

[FIX] Fixed some tree not been cutted

[FIX] Fixed speed increase when there is more then one worker

[FIX] Fixed screen resolution changing

Update 1.5.7

[ENH] Gold reward for each enemy was rebalanced

[ENH] Xp for each enemy was rebalanced

[ENH] Fixed some distorted enemies sprite