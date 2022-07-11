Release 1.3.3

New accessory feature

Supports both PMX and XPS models

Mark a model as accessory by either placing them in the "accessory" folder or assigning "[Accessory]" tag.

You can choose to anchor an accessory on the ground, left or right hands, chest or head.

When you anchor on hands, the hand pose will be automatically adjusted to "grab" the accessory. You can adjust the radius of the object to change the hand pose.

When anchoring on ground, you can use the "pull hands" slider to adjust how much distance the hands will be drawn on to the accessory. This can be used to eliminate small hand position drifting when playing pole dance motions.

Offset & rotation settings to fine tune accessory position.

You can turn on accessory motion to make it move up and down. When this is anchored to a hand you can also use hand motion slider to also move the hand. Negative hand motion value will make hand to move in the opposite direction.

Demo videos:

New Tap Beats feature

To explain this to the new users, the timing information is very important for all the procedural motions because it is used to match the motion with the music. Previously we have a separate command line tool to parse each music file in the library and generate the timing information, that still exists but is a little hard to use and only supports WAV format and not able to read from ZIP.

In this release we included a new "tap beats" functionality for you to easily set timing information accurately.

You just need to play the music, and tap on the button every time a beat drops. The program requires about 8 taps to calculate the average BPM and offset value for you. At the same time you can tell from the glowing ring on the floor that the light dots are now matching the music perfectly.

Demo video:

UI & System Settings

Updated slider control, you can click on left or right half to decrese or increase value in small steps (previously you need to click on the left or right of current value which can be hard if current is close to edges)

The audio progress bar now uses the new slider, you can click on it to pause & resume audio.

Resolution setting behaviour is now more friendly with the system behaviour. You can change window size and use alt-enter to enter full screen and it should remember that. You can still set resolution in the settings menu but it will not apply until you you hit "set resolution".

Content library menu now remembers recently used library paths to allow quick switching.

New input setting allows adjusting threshold for grip button, this is to address issues for Valve Index controllers. Find it in Input Settings -> Axis Input Settings

Language selections now include simplified Chinese.

Lighting

Updated lighting assignment logic.

Fixed light limit in RT variant.

Model compatibility fixes

Fixed bmp texture issues, the decoder previously mistakenly set alpha channel to 0 for certain bmp formats. This is the root cause of various model issues discussed on Discord.

Fixed animations that uses IK root bones.

Material settings now include an "override" item for you to apply same settings for the entire group.

Added drag settings for both PMX and XPS Physics settings. This can help improving stability.

Other fixes & improvements