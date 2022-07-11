Nihongo Quest 0.9.1 Now Available

Good new, everybody! The latest update for Nihongo Quest is here!

Enjoy two more towns and some bug fixes! Please be sure to report any bugs you find, as we need to get this game in good condition for release!

The Mac version of the game unfortunately was not ready for this release, but I hope to have it ready later this week!

Known major bugs remain the same, but I will post them again for reference.

--Known Major Bugs--