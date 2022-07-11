Nihongo Quest 0.9.1 Now Available

Good new, everybody! The latest update for Nihongo Quest is here!
Enjoy two more towns and some bug fixes! Please be sure to report any bugs you find, as we need to get this game in good condition for release!
The Mac version of the game unfortunately was not ready for this release, but I hope to have it ready later this week!
Known major bugs remain the same, but I will post them again for reference.
--Known Major Bugs--
- Sometimes, your reviews will not be counted correctly (or at all) on your first load of the day. This is a high priority bug that we are looking into, but for now, please save and reload the game at the start of the day to make sure your review count is correct.
- Visual bugs will occur on the Linux version of the game. To maintain compatibility with Steamworks, an older version of Node.js is being used for Linux versions. This will only impact visuals, and will not impact the actual gameplay. Playing the game through Proton may resolve these visual glitches.
- The Monthly Pass will not start until next month to give everybody an opportunity to receive a perfect pass.
- Custom City is still being worked on. Finishing touches and documentation for creating your own cities will be worked on once the full beta is released.
Changed files in this update