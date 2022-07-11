 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ROB update for 11 July 2022

Update 1.1.0 Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9096252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone! Just released a new update, Version 1.1.0!
This update includes a few bug fixes along with a screen that shows active controls. Meaning if you play with a Keyboard, or a Controller it will now show controls to show players what the controls are. Along with that there is 2 new Achievements. Not saying anyone will get them (they are very time consuming and somewhat difficult but we will see).
But anyways enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1961191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link