Update 1.1.0 Out Now!

Hey Everyone! Just released a new update, Version 1.1.0!
This update includes a few bug fixes along with a screen that shows active controls. Meaning if you play with a Keyboard, or a Controller it will now show controls to show players what the controls are. Along with that there is 2 new Achievements. Not saying anyone will get them (they are very time consuming and somewhat difficult but we will see).
But anyways enjoy!
ROB update for 11 July 2022
