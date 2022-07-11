Pain Party Server Browser Hotfix

There was an issue with the server browser not working correctly, this has now been fixed.
I'm sorry for any inconveniences.
Cheers
Icehelm
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
There was an issue with the server browser not working correctly, this has now been fixed.
I'm sorry for any inconveniences.
Cheers
Icehelm
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update