Elteria Hunter Update V2.5.5

Hi Hunters!

Today I released a small patch update to increase the content in game. Right now, you will enter The Second World Level of Iccywoods with new monsters and challenges. This will also bring new weapons and armor and a new Legendary Weapon. There is also new Legendary Nuggets to increase your gold and Exp Farming.

Some classes have been debuffed and buffed

The Knight, Martial artists have been buffed with new skills and Blood mage has been debuffed.

With the ongoing increase of content we will keep working on making the game better to play and enjoy for now i hope you all enjoy this update.

Discord: https://discord.gg/F7wypMHZJk