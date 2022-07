Share · View all patches · Build 9096035 · Last edited 11 July 2022 – 01:59:12 UTC by Wendy

-New Boss for level 3 : Amaruca.

-Added new artifact : additional reflected projectiles.

-Added new unique artifact : damage +1.

-Added new enemies for level 4.

-Added new layouts to each level.

-Fixed projectiles going through blocks in Mix Rooms.

Infos:

Started working on the final boss, unlockable artifacts and a hard mode.

