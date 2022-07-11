 Skip to content

Love Season update for 11 July 2022

Love Season 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9095947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just made a small update to prepare Love Season to its next and final season!
We also fixed the 'Season Finale' achievement, fixed some impossible to get lines from Nina in chapter 2 and changed one line in chapter 3 about the character Amanda, who isn't dead anymore 🐱‍👤

