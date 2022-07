Hello, I'm Lfzinho and I'm happy to introduce for you the HIDDEN UPDATE! Now that (finally) bugs are coming to an end, there's going to be a little more interval between the updates, so I hope you guys like this one. Here are the patch notes:

8 new fun achievements for you to collect 😀

2 new hidden achievements for you to find out 😈

some more hidden content for the story 🕵️

and, of course, bug fixes 👾

Have fun!

Lfzinho | Explosion™ Gamedev