Dare to Stay update for 11 July 2022

Door/Note Rework

Build 9095881

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Physics to Doors making them more user friendly after unlatching the door you can walk into
    the door to open

  • Notes and any other reading materials are now Interactable

  • All Interactable items in the game have been updated to allow for controller support This is currently still in development and will be available soon

