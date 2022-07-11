-
Added Physics to Doors making them more user friendly after unlatching the door you can walk into
the door to open
Notes and any other reading materials are now Interactable
All Interactable items in the game have been updated to allow for controller support This is currently still in development and will be available soon
Dare to Stay update for 11 July 2022
Door/Note Rework
