We've released!

SynthWaves has finally released! A big moment for me, since this is my first game. Hopefully, the first buyers come to enjoy it!

The first update should not be in too long, and I hope to include an in-game book describing all the sentries and enemies the player has encountered, 2 endless modes (one for each of the two major worlds currently implemented), and some accessibility features. Then I will begin work on the next world!

Thanks to any early buyers for the support! Unfortunately, I don't have much to say here, but you can talk more about the game on our discord, which can be found here: https://discord.gg/futCDKugrv.