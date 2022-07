Hey guys!

Man I've been trying to get this update out all week, but my day job has been in crunch, tying me up pretty completely.

There was an oversight last patch, leading to invisible wall issues as well as low encounter spawns. Those are now fixed, with more efficient spawns memory/CPU-wise as well!

Have a good one tamers, apologies for the delay and rest assured - DLC1 is still in the works.