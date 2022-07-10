This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You can now play the Open Beta of the multiplayer, to do this you need to switch to the multiplayer beta.

go to you're steam libary.

right click on " EXIT 2 ".

click on the tab called " Betas ".

select the " multiplayer open beta ".



after that the multiplayer should start download and after that you can launch and play it :D

hope you enjoy.

NOTE: that the multiplayer is still under development so expect bugs, also I would really like to hear feedback from you so If you want you can tell you're opinion in the EXIT 2 | Community Discord.

EXIT 2 | Community Discord.

https://discord.com/invite/BUVFtVQvuv