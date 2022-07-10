 Skip to content

EXIT 2 update for 10 July 2022

Multiplayer | Open Beta

EXIT 2 update for 10 July 2022

Multiplayer | Open Beta

You can now play the Open Beta of the multiplayer, to do this you need to switch to the multiplayer beta.

    • go to you're steam libary.
    • right click on "EXIT 2".
    • click on the tab called "Betas".
    • select the "multiplayer open beta".

after that the multiplayer should start download and after that you can launch and play it :D
hope you enjoy.

NOTE: that the multiplayer is still under development so expect bugs, also I would really like to hear feedback from you so If you want you can tell you're opinion in the EXIT 2 | Community Discord.

EXIT 2 | Community Discord.
https://discord.com/invite/BUVFtVQvuv

