You can now play the Open Beta of the multiplayer, to do this you need to switch to the multiplayer beta.
-
- go to you're steam libary.
-
- right click on "EXIT 2".
-
- click on the tab called "Betas".
-
- select the "multiplayer open beta".
after that the multiplayer should start download and after that you can launch and play it :D
hope you enjoy.
NOTE: that the multiplayer is still under development so expect bugs, also I would really like to hear feedback from you so If you want you can tell you're opinion in the EXIT 2 | Community Discord.
EXIT 2 | Community Discord.
https://discord.com/invite/BUVFtVQvuv
Changed depots in multiplayer_open_beta branch