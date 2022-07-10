Update Version 1.05

Thank You!

Before you read the patch notes I would like to say thank you to everyone who has purchased the game and thank you to all who have played the game. My first published game, my first UE5 game, and my first game on steam. As a solo indie game dev this is amazing to me. I have been writing out some ideas for my next projects and will be starting on one soon. Be sure to check out all our socials at the bottom of this post. Now onto the patch notes!

Added Weapon Power Up - 3 Lane Bullets with no ammo use, last 15 seconds. It drops off enemies.

Time between Next Wave is now 8 seconds, was 15 seconds.

Added new Earth Farm map.

Unlimited Ammo Game Mode no longer uses ammo in the magazine. Just hold and shoot, no more reloading.

UI Changes

Cleaned Up UI

Removed the health/stamina % text.

Unlimited Game Mode UI now show "Unlimited" for ammo text.

Will not be adding the below, working a new project.

Difficulty Selection

Grenades

New Enemy Type

