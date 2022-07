Share · View all patches · Build 9095288 · Last edited 10 July 2022 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I'm the developer of the memoir, 7757.

Thanks to your love and interest, Memoirs are starting to support English.

You can change the language in [Language] on the game's main menu.

If there is an error in the translation, please report it to 7757games@gmail.com.

I always thank all the users who play.