Planet S Version 0.1.2

Hi everyone! This update again includes a number of bug fixes, a couple of quality of life improvements and a basic tutorial to get you started.

NEW Tutorial:

Many of you have told us that its kinda hard to get started with the game and we agree. To help new players getting started we are adding in an introduction tutorial.

When you start the game it will now show you a dialog and ask you if you want to do the tutorial. You can also directly disable this dialog by clicking "Never" or by disabling the tutorial in the options menu.

The tutorial is designed to help you find and control your spaceship, colonize a planet and build and supply your first city.

Notifications:

Notifications now show you if you can dismiss them and/or if you can click them to jump to the events location

Notifications can now take directly to a spaceship as well as a tile on a planet (besides just taking you to the planet)

Fixed an issue related to notifications after loading a savegame that causes some notifications to be corrupt and crash the game

UI:

The game now shows you an info box when its paused

Item slots now show you their item amount in the tooltip if you hover over the slot

~ The font color for item slots has been tweaked slightly to be a little bit more readable

~ Tweaked the layout of the menu for farming buildings to make it clearer where you can place fields

Fixed building materials not being marked in red in case the colony doesnt have enough of a certain resource to build a spaceship

Fixed a crash when typing unsupported characters into text fields

Fixed colony rename dialog not showing the current name of the colony and letting you enter empty names

Fixed a crash related to the minimap

Multiplayer:

Fixed some chat messages being duplicated on some clients

Fixed clients sometimes saving multiplayer games in the wrong savegame group

Fixed rich presence for multiplayer lobbys after a player leaves

Spaceships:

~ Increased the size of the hitbox for spaceships (they should be easier to click now)

~ Spaceship markers are wider now and stay visible for closer camera distances

Fixed a crash related to spaceships and trade routes

Fixed spaceships sometimes "drifting" away from planets

Fixed an issue where spaceships were not able to interact with a spaceport after the spaceport was moved

Savegames:

Fixed a crash related to city clusters when loading a savegame

Fixed faction progression not being loaded corretly from savegames

Engine:

Improved GPU Vulkan support detection

Improved startup error messages

~ A couple of UI rendering performance improvements

Fixed a spaceship culling issue resulting in all spaceships being rendered all the time

Fixed a framebuffer glitch when starting the game / loading a world / resizing the window

We are also aware of a couple of desyncs that sometimes happen in multiplayer and we are activley working on that.

Some people also had problems starting the game especially when using Intel integrated graphics. We are still investigating a couple of issues but many issues are happening in Intels driver so they are not our fault and we sadly cant fix them. In the meantime we have removed Intels chips from the minimum specs of the game. The best you can do right now is to get the absolulty latest driver from Intels website and hope for the best. We hope we can address some of those issues in a future update but some are just out of our hands.

Thats all the changes and additions for this update.

TeamJA