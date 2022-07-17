 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 17 July 2022

v1.2.43 change list

Share · View all patches · Build 9095197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added advanced torpedo control buttons (long-press or swipe-up torpedo button to open)
• Added manual torpedo gyro adjustment
• Added Torpedo fire lock for safety
• No longer activate Waypoint system after deleting a waypoint
• Collision with any enemy ship hard enough to cause damage will alert them to your presence
• Enemies are now slightly better at estimating sub position based on torpedo surface point (especially with mods applied)
• Fixed some HUD Buttons triggering on mouse/finger down instead of up
• Fixed HUD Buttons triggering even if mouse/finger was no longer over the button on release
• Fixed boat not updating heading when first waypoint is deleted

