• Added advanced torpedo control buttons (long-press or swipe-up torpedo button to open)
• Added manual torpedo gyro adjustment
• Added Torpedo fire lock for safety
• No longer activate Waypoint system after deleting a waypoint
• Collision with any enemy ship hard enough to cause damage will alert them to your presence
• Enemies are now slightly better at estimating sub position based on torpedo surface point (especially with mods applied)
• Fixed some HUD Buttons triggering on mouse/finger down instead of up
• Fixed HUD Buttons triggering even if mouse/finger was no longer over the button on release
• Fixed boat not updating heading when first waypoint is deleted
Crash Dive 2 update for 17 July 2022
v1.2.43 change list
• Added advanced torpedo control buttons (long-press or swipe-up torpedo button to open)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update