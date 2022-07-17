v1.2.43 change list

• Added advanced torpedo control buttons (long-press or swipe-up torpedo button to open)

• Added manual torpedo gyro adjustment

• Added Torpedo fire lock for safety

• No longer activate Waypoint system after deleting a waypoint

• Collision with any enemy ship hard enough to cause damage will alert them to your presence

• Enemies are now slightly better at estimating sub position based on torpedo surface point (especially with mods applied)

• Fixed some HUD Buttons triggering on mouse/finger down instead of up

• Fixed HUD Buttons triggering even if mouse/finger was no longer over the button on release

• Fixed boat not updating heading when first waypoint is deleted