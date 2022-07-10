 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 10 July 2022

Russian language now supported!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

212: Early Access 0.12.49 - July 10, 2022 2:45 AM EST
• Added Russian language support!
211: Early Access 0.12.48 - July 10, 2022 2:45 AM EST
• Removed the reduce target armor property from items. The items were buffed with an alternate stat (not retroactive).
• Fixed the mission description reference for Tracker Zydius.
• Adjusted the numeric indicators of current index/total number of characters on the title screen.
• Improved Japanese localizations throughout. Simplified the syntax of potions and scrolls for cross-language syntax issues.
• Fixed the /who by filter output which was not formatted correctly.

