Russian language now supported!

212: Early Access 0.12.49 - July 10, 2022 2:45 AM EST

• Added Russian language support!

211: Early Access 0.12.48 - July 10, 2022 2:45 AM EST

• Removed the reduce target armor property from items. The items were buffed with an alternate stat (not retroactive).

• Fixed the mission description reference for Tracker Zydius.

• Adjusted the numeric indicators of current index/total number of characters on the title screen.

• Improved Japanese localizations throughout. Simplified the syntax of potions and scrolls for cross-language syntax issues.

• Fixed the /who by filter output which was not formatted correctly.