212: Early Access 0.12.49 - July 10, 2022 2:45 AM EST
• Added Russian language support!
211: Early Access 0.12.48 - July 10, 2022 2:45 AM EST
• Removed the reduce target armor property from items. The items were buffed with an alternate stat (not retroactive).
• Fixed the mission description reference for Tracker Zydius.
• Adjusted the numeric indicators of current index/total number of characters on the title screen.
• Improved Japanese localizations throughout. Simplified the syntax of potions and scrolls for cross-language syntax issues.
• Fixed the /who by filter output which was not formatted correctly.
Nevergrind Online update for 10 July 2022
Russian language now supported!
212: Early Access 0.12.49 - July 10, 2022 2:45 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update