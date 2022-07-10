 Skip to content

Beard of Stone update for 10 July 2022

Remote Play Together (1.1)

Build 9095144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While normal multiplayer has been removed (see, I have added a (kind of) experimental implementation of Remote Play Together. How does it work?

When setting up a game, multiple Human players can be assigned. Clicking on their names will allow anyone hooked up via Remote Play Together to edit the generic "Player 2, Player 3" etc to a custom name.

Each human player will have an override key visible next to their name when the game begins (these by default are Z,X,C and V but can be changed in the options menu). If a player wants to bid on the prophecy track, they hold down their override key while doing so. Once one player has pressed the override key, other players cannot subsequently override the current override, if that makes sense!

While holding the override key, the overriding player can bid on prophecies in the prophecy track as normal. Once they are finished and release their override key, play continues as normal.

I'm not sure if this system will work well, so let me know of any improvements or changes you think of in Discord! I figured this would at least be better than no multiplayer at all, and should be just as bug free as the single player experience.

