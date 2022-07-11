 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vortle update for 11 July 2022

LoFi Music mode. Sleep mode.

Share · View all patches · Build 9095093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vortle now comes with an original LoFi soundtrack and a music player mode that works offline!.

Also, a sleep mode with soothing rain sounds was added to the app.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1791431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link