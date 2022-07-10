 Skip to content

The Creature of Chaos update for 10 July 2022

Framerate & Cheese Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi

I'm still alive and working on ep2! In the meantime I've squashed few bugs and decided to not hold back these fixes until next part. So, without further ado this is what changed:

  • Enemy AI - less cheesing:

    • throw boomerang lower if player is crouching,
    • fix line-of-sight checking when player is crouching

  • Framerate handling:

    • fix too slow / too fast crouching on low / high framerate
    • fix jittery movement on high framerate
    • fix shotgun not firing on high framerate
    • fix aiming toggle not working on high framerate
    • fix reloading not working on high framerate
    • fix muzzle flash not showing on low / high framerate

  • Minor tweaks:

    • after dying, players restart level with full health, also fix "hurt" effect staying after selecting restart
    • un-tick "invert running" by default for new players (your existing settings should not change)
    • waiting for game over screen is now skipped only by jump key to avoid triggering accidentally
    • split first level into "warmup" and "real" levels
    • give player the shotgun directly on level 4 in campaign, to avoid ammo spawning problem for now

Hope you're having a great day and see you around the castle!

