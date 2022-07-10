Framerate & Cheese Fix

Hi

I'm still alive and working on ep2! In the meantime I've squashed few bugs and decided to not hold back these fixes until next part. So, without further ado this is what changed:

Enemy AI - less cheesing: throw boomerang lower if player is crouching, fix line-of-sight checking when player is crouching

Framerate handling: fix too slow / too fast crouching on low / high framerate fix jittery movement on high framerate fix shotgun not firing on high framerate fix aiming toggle not working on high framerate fix reloading not working on high framerate fix muzzle flash not showing on low / high framerate

Minor tweaks: after dying, players restart level with full health, also fix "hurt" effect staying after selecting restart un-tick "invert running" by default for new players (your existing settings should not change) waiting for game over screen is now skipped only by jump key to avoid triggering accidentally split first level into "warmup" and "real" levels give player the shotgun directly on level 4 in campaign, to avoid ammo spawning problem for now



Hope you're having a great day and see you around the castle!