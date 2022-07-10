IEH2 Playtest [ver. 0.3.2.0] New Expeditions

Expedition Improvements

Added : New Expeditions

Added/Balanced : Expedition Milestones

Added/Balanced : Town Building [Adventuring Party] effects

Changed : Removed "Rare Material Gain Chance" from expeditions because it's not implemented yet

CAUTION

Since I changed some codings for expeditions to improve and balance more, this patch will reset the current expedition team. Please update to this patch AFTER you finish and claim the current progressing expeditions.

Additions

Added : a new general upgrade [Equipment Inventory Slot]

Added : Area Mission Milestone for more than 100 clear

Added : Slime Bank upgrade [Gold Gain] (unlocked by Slime Bank building Rank 2)

Added : Toggle [Enables holding Shift+F key to show full costs] in settings tab

To prevent the game performance from getting worse, it is limited at most x100

Added : New icons for enchant scrolls

Added : Tips for Capturable Monster Level in trap's tooltip

Added : Rebirth button's tooltip

Balance/Changes

Balanced : Reduces the cost of Tier 2 Rebirth Upgrade [ Skill Rank Cost Reduction ] and increased the level cap

Balanced : Alchemist’s Hut building effect

Balanced : General 2 Upgrade tab is now unlocked through Global Quest [Tutorial 4 : Upgrade]

Bug Fixes

Fixed : Tooltip size display bug when you click something

Fixed : When you do Area Prestige Reset, its area's clear # also wrongly reduced

Fixed : Holy Arch wasn't affected by equipment's skill level+ effect

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typoes