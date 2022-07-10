IEH2 Playtest [ver. 0.3.2.0] New Expeditions

Expedition Improvements
Added : New Expeditions
Added/Balanced : Expedition Milestones
Added/Balanced : Town Building [Adventuring Party] effects
Changed : Removed "Rare Material Gain Chance" from expeditions because it's not implemented yet
CAUTION
Since I changed some codings for expeditions to improve and balance more, this patch will reset the current expedition team. Please update to this patch AFTER you finish and claim the current progressing expeditions.
Additions
Added : a new general upgrade [Equipment Inventory Slot]
Added : Area Mission Milestone for more than 100 clear
Added : Slime Bank upgrade [Gold Gain] (unlocked by Slime Bank building Rank 2)
Added : Toggle [Enables holding Shift+F key to show full costs] in settings tab
- To prevent the game performance from getting worse, it is limited at most x100
Added : New icons for enchant scrolls
Added : Tips for Capturable Monster Level in trap's tooltip
Added : Rebirth button's tooltip
Balance/Changes
Balanced : Reduces the cost of Tier 2 Rebirth Upgrade [ Skill Rank Cost Reduction ] and increased the level cap
Balanced : Alchemist’s Hut building effect
Balanced : General 2 Upgrade tab is now unlocked through Global Quest [Tutorial 4 : Upgrade]
Bug Fixes
Fixed : Tooltip size display bug when you click something
Fixed : When you do Area Prestige Reset, its area's clear # also wrongly reduced
Fixed : Holy Arch wasn't affected by equipment's skill level+ effect
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typoes
Changed files in this update