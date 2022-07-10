Oblivity Update v1.6 // new Sensitivity Finder Algorithm & Screen

Developer Note

Hello, Oblivity community,

many of the new features and bug fixes were requested by you on our official Discord server.

You also helped us rework the sensitivity finder algorithm, thank you to our testers!

So feel free to join and help us to improve Oblivity!

Cheers Poly Games

Change Logs

Sensitivity Finder

Algorithm

We entirely reworked the sensitivity finding algorithm. Your optimal Sensitivities will likely change on your profiles. The new algorithm is faster, more accurate, more performant, more transparent and more customizable through the advanced sens finder screen.

This doesn't mean we finished developing on it, the algorithm will always be a work in progress, and we are dedicated to work a lot on it in the future.

randomized start sensitivities increased from 8 to 10 (randomized order)

Advanced Sensitivity Finder Screen

The new Advanced Sens Finder Screen allows you to view/analyze and configure your profiles.

It also makes it possible to adjust different parts of the algorithm

The Chart Widget provides bigger charts that display different values over sensitivity.

you can toggle, charts for performance, score, accuracy, and -deviation

The Timeline slider allows you to view the progress over time of your profile. You can watch how the performance chart develops over runs

you can also adjust the playable sensitivity range

The Scenario Widget provides a detailed breakdown of each scenario you played.

Piechart which displays the percentage of each scenario you played

A list with each scenario, displaying percentage, run count, optimal sensitivity for the scenario, and a smaller performance over sensitivity chart

you can activate and deactivate scenario runs, so they have no impact on the calculation

The Sensitivity Information / Progress Widget provides a lot of different settings to configure your profile.

You can view your currently optimal sensitivity, and by hovering over it you can view more options you selected

it allows you to adjust your playable sensitivity range. Oblivity will only test your skill on sensitivities in this range. The optimal sensitivity doesn't need to be in this range, it is only limited by the start sens range.

enabeling "allow auto adjust range", will automaticly shrink the sensitivity range after a decent run count

You can select and input your own performance calculation formula to find your perfect Sensitivity.

e.g If you only want to include Score and -deviation in your calculation, you can input "score - deviation".

e.g If you only want to include Score and -deviation in your calculation, you can input "score - deviation". You can also switch between progress profiles, or create your own one

You can also configure a data falloff, as old data should have less impact on the final sensitivity than new runs.

First Steps Screen & MouseX/Y multipliers

We added a third First Steps Page, including new algorithm settings and sensitivity X/Ý multipliers. You can access it by clicking the advanced button on the 2nd first steps page.

configure Data falloff

configure calculation formula: You can input your own version or use the Oblivity default one.

configure MouseX and MouseY multipliers

Tutorial Video

We reworked the tutorial video.

updated graphics to fit with the current Oblivity version

higher quality Voice-Over

moved close button to the top right of the video

Features and Changes

Replay System

We added Interpolation for smoother playback. Watching replays at lower speeds will now work without lag.

Aiming Down Sight (ADS) will now be recorded to replays.

Ingame Scenario Description

After loading into a Scenario you can view its Description, in the top left corner of the UI.

it disappears after starting a round.

Added an option to disable the description in the settings.

Searchbar

We improved the searchbar behavior, so it works more intuitively.

you can now close it by clicking next to the searchbar

if you input nothing the searchbar won't display options

the searchbar now also works in the Endscreen/Pausemenu.

Smaller features and changes

added caret to previous sensitivity inputfield in the first steps

overshoot/undershoot/deviation calculation now works better with scenarios that include movement or spawnpoints

favorite playlists now have a better click-box

added news popup with information to the sensitivity finder screen

adjusted the design of the Sensitivity Information Widget

Bugs