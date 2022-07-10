 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Automobilista 2 update for 10 July 2022

Automobilista 2 V1.3.8.3 Now Live

Share · View all patches · Build 9094530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.3.8.3 is now live - this is another complementary update to wrap last week´s release.

Please note that the revised F-3 physics have some issues still in this latest update, which will be rectified by V1.4.

V1.3.8.3 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

  • Fixed championship editor not respecting max opponents and max rounds in some cases
  • Fixed crash trying to start Stock Car Pro 2022 championship
  • Revised livery name alterations for Porsche Cup & VW TSI Cup, adding more distinctions to help prevent duplicated liveries with custom AI files

PHYSICS

  • Fully revised Lancer Cup, TSI Cup, Opala 79, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno physics
  • Further tire tread revisions to F-Trainer (both), F-Vee, F3, F-Vintage (both); F-Retro Gen3, F-Classic (all gens), F-V12, F-V10 (both gens), F-Reiza, F-Ultimate (both gens), GTE, GT3, Group C, BMW Procar; Ginetta G40 (both), P1, Vintage Touring Cars
  • FFB Max force & smoothing adjustments for F-Vee, F-Trainer, Lancer Cup, Opala 1979, Opala 1986, Sprint Race, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, VW Polo & VW Virtus
  • Ginetta G40 (both) Slightly adjusted CoG height, frontend aero
  • Further revisions to tire tread of all radial slicks & wet compounds when running on a wet surface (revisions in progress, to be completed by V1.4)
  • F-Ultimate (both gens): Adjusted ERS mapping for Silverstone

AI

  • Minor adjustments to AI racing behavior: Reduced range at which AI car ahead will try defend from car behind; Increased range AI behind will try pass car ahead; Slightly reduced speed differential needed to attempt overtake; Slightly decreased avoid ratio at max aggression; Minor increase of care factor against human; Minor decrease of lateral range while defending
  • Slightly increased AI hotlap pace push for pratice / quali
  • Added Porsche Cup, GT4, GT5, G40 Cup custom AI driver names + Ai entries for the 5 new DPi liveries
  • AI calibration pass for Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, Opala 1979, Lancer Cup, F-3, TSI Cup
  • Adjusted AI grip for Spielberg (both layouts)

AUDIO

  • F-Reiza: Increased DRS beep volume increase
  • Added & adjusted several soud effects from trackside objects - helicopter, 747 jet and turboprop animation sound effects

TRACKS

  • Added real weather data for Buenos_Aires, Cordoba and Termas Rio Hondo
  • Buenos Aires: Added VR trackside cameras
  • Cordoba: Static object LOD corrections
  • Termas Rio Hondo: Additional static object, crowds, and marshals; Change Default race date to May 29 2022
  • Minor adjustment to grass friction coefficient

VEHICLES

  • Corrected driver gear shift animation of Lancer RS, Caterham SuperLight & SuperSport to match the actual car gearbox (sequential or H-shifter)
  • Reduced frequency of exhaust backfires in vehicles in which that is not common

Changed files in this update

Automobilista 2 Content Depot 1066891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link