Automobilista 2 V1.3.8.3 Now Live

V1.3.8.3 is now live - this is another complementary update to wrap last week´s release.
Please note that the revised F-3 physics have some issues still in this latest update, which will be rectified by V1.4.
V1.3.8.3 CHANGELOG
GENERAL
- Fixed championship editor not respecting max opponents and max rounds in some cases
- Fixed crash trying to start Stock Car Pro 2022 championship
- Revised livery name alterations for Porsche Cup & VW TSI Cup, adding more distinctions to help prevent duplicated liveries with custom AI files
PHYSICS
- Fully revised Lancer Cup, TSI Cup, Opala 79, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno physics
- Further tire tread revisions to F-Trainer (both), F-Vee, F3, F-Vintage (both); F-Retro Gen3, F-Classic (all gens), F-V12, F-V10 (both gens), F-Reiza, F-Ultimate (both gens), GTE, GT3, Group C, BMW Procar; Ginetta G40 (both), P1, Vintage Touring Cars
- FFB Max force & smoothing adjustments for F-Vee, F-Trainer, Lancer Cup, Opala 1979, Opala 1986, Sprint Race, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, VW Polo & VW Virtus
- Ginetta G40 (both) Slightly adjusted CoG height, frontend aero
- Further revisions to tire tread of all radial slicks & wet compounds when running on a wet surface (revisions in progress, to be completed by V1.4)
- F-Ultimate (both gens): Adjusted ERS mapping for Silverstone
AI
- Minor adjustments to AI racing behavior: Reduced range at which AI car ahead will try defend from car behind; Increased range AI behind will try pass car ahead; Slightly reduced speed differential needed to attempt overtake; Slightly decreased avoid ratio at max aggression; Minor increase of care factor against human; Minor decrease of lateral range while defending
- Slightly increased AI hotlap pace push for pratice / quali
- Added Porsche Cup, GT4, GT5, G40 Cup custom AI driver names + Ai entries for the 5 new DPi liveries
- AI calibration pass for Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, Opala 1979, Lancer Cup, F-3, TSI Cup
- Adjusted AI grip for Spielberg (both layouts)
AUDIO
- F-Reiza: Increased DRS beep volume increase
- Added & adjusted several soud effects from trackside objects - helicopter, 747 jet and turboprop animation sound effects
TRACKS
- Added real weather data for Buenos_Aires, Cordoba and Termas Rio Hondo
- Buenos Aires: Added VR trackside cameras
- Cordoba: Static object LOD corrections
- Termas Rio Hondo: Additional static object, crowds, and marshals; Change Default race date to May 29 2022
- Minor adjustment to grass friction coefficient
VEHICLES
- Corrected driver gear shift animation of Lancer RS, Caterham SuperLight & SuperSport to match the actual car gearbox (sequential or H-shifter)
- Reduced frequency of exhaust backfires in vehicles in which that is not common
Changed files in this update