Automobilista 2 V1.3.8.3 Now Live

V1.3.8.3 is now live - this is another complementary update to wrap last week´s release.

Please note that the revised F-3 physics have some issues still in this latest update, which will be rectified by V1.4.

V1.3.8.3 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

Fixed championship editor not respecting max opponents and max rounds in some cases

Fixed crash trying to start Stock Car Pro 2022 championship

Revised livery name alterations for Porsche Cup & VW TSI Cup, adding more distinctions to help prevent duplicated liveries with custom AI files

PHYSICS

Fully revised Lancer Cup, TSI Cup, Opala 79, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno physics

Further tire tread revisions to F-Trainer (both), F-Vee, F3, F-Vintage (both); F-Retro Gen3, F-Classic (all gens), F-V12, F-V10 (both gens), F-Reiza, F-Ultimate (both gens), GTE, GT3, Group C, BMW Procar; Ginetta G40 (both), P1, Vintage Touring Cars

FFB Max force & smoothing adjustments for F-Vee, F-Trainer, Lancer Cup, Opala 1979, Opala 1986, Sprint Race, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, VW Polo & VW Virtus

Ginetta G40 (both) Slightly adjusted CoG height, frontend aero

Further revisions to tire tread of all radial slicks & wet compounds when running on a wet surface (revisions in progress, to be completed by V1.4)

F-Ultimate (both gens): Adjusted ERS mapping for Silverstone

AI

Minor adjustments to AI racing behavior: Reduced range at which AI car ahead will try defend from car behind; Increased range AI behind will try pass car ahead; Slightly reduced speed differential needed to attempt overtake; Slightly decreased avoid ratio at max aggression; Minor increase of care factor against human; Minor decrease of lateral range while defending

Slightly increased AI hotlap pace push for pratice / quali

Added Porsche Cup, GT4, GT5, G40 Cup custom AI driver names + Ai entries for the 5 new DPi liveries

AI calibration pass for Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, Opala 1979, Lancer Cup, F-3, TSI Cup

Adjusted AI grip for Spielberg (both layouts)

AUDIO

F-Reiza: Increased DRS beep volume increase

Added & adjusted several soud effects from trackside objects - helicopter, 747 jet and turboprop animation sound effects

TRACKS

Added real weather data for Buenos_Aires, Cordoba and Termas Rio Hondo

Buenos Aires: Added VR trackside cameras

Cordoba: Static object LOD corrections

Termas Rio Hondo: Additional static object, crowds, and marshals; Change Default race date to May 29 2022

Minor adjustment to grass friction coefficient

