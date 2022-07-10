 Skip to content

Numina update for 10 July 2022

Update notes for v1.9.11

Hello everyone!

Another bundle of fixes! The biggest fix affects Chapter 2: [spoiler]The blue crystal number input panel. The whole riddle around that bit was fixed to include the input as it was originally intended.[/spoiler]

There was also a smaller fix for an issue with transferring demo save files from a different filesystem partition on Windows 🙂

Bugfixes

  • Chapter 2, [spoiler] Garden of Illusions: Fixed blue crystal code not doing anything[/spoiler]
  • Fixed crash when transferring Demo saves from a different partition
  • Passability fixes
  • Various dialogue & typo fixes

