Update notes for v1.9.11

Another bundle of fixes! The biggest fix affects Chapter 2: [spoiler]The blue crystal number input panel. The whole riddle around that bit was fixed to include the input as it was originally intended.[/spoiler]
There was also a smaller fix for an issue with transferring demo save files from a different filesystem partition on Windows 🙂
Bugfixes
- Chapter 2, [spoiler] Garden of Illusions: Fixed blue crystal code not doing anything[/spoiler]
- Fixed crash when transferring Demo saves from a different partition
- Passability fixes
- Various dialogue & typo fixes
Changed files in this update