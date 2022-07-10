Update, Version 20220710

English

##########Content#################

[Sins of the Father]Added a document in the Inner Chamber of Queensmouth Church about the priest when he was still sane.

Melting a pod lid now gives Aluminum instead of Steel.

Right after you melt an item, you can now select to melt another immediately, saving some clicks.

New item: Dog Tag. (You can melt it to gain steel or aluminum)

Added dog tags to the item drop lists of zombies, police, possessed, infected, crazed survivors, and the homeless.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【父辈的原罪】在王后镇内部房间中加入了一个新的文档。关于牧师的精神状态还正常时的记录。

熔化锅盖现在会得到铝，而不再是钢铁。

在熔化一件物品后，你现在可以选择立刻再熔化下一件，省去了几次点击的步骤。

新物品：狗牌。（你可以熔化它们来获得钢铁或铝）

将狗牌加入到了这些角色的物品掉落清单：僵尸、警察、被附体之人、被感染者、发狂的幸存者、无家可归者。