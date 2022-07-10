 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 10 July 2022

Update, Version 20220710

Update, Version 20220710

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content#################
[Sins of the Father]Added a document in the Inner Chamber of Queensmouth Church about the priest when he was still sane.
Melting a pod lid now gives Aluminum instead of Steel.
Right after you melt an item, you can now select to melt another immediately, saving some clicks.
New item: Dog Tag. (You can melt it to gain steel or aluminum)
Added dog tags to the item drop lists of zombies, police, possessed, infected, crazed survivors, and the homeless.
简体中文
##########Content#################
【父辈的原罪】在王后镇内部房间中加入了一个新的文档。关于牧师的精神状态还正常时的记录。
熔化锅盖现在会得到铝，而不再是钢铁。
在熔化一件物品后，你现在可以选择立刻再熔化下一件，省去了几次点击的步骤。
新物品：狗牌。（你可以熔化它们来获得钢铁或铝）
将狗牌加入到了这些角色的物品掉落清单：僵尸、警察、被附体之人、被感染者、发狂的幸存者、无家可归者。

