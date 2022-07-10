English
##########Content#################
[Sins of the Father]Added a document in the Inner Chamber of Queensmouth Church about the priest when he was still sane.
Melting a pod lid now gives Aluminum instead of Steel.
Right after you melt an item, you can now select to melt another immediately, saving some clicks.
New item: Dog Tag. (You can melt it to gain steel or aluminum)
Added dog tags to the item drop lists of zombies, police, possessed, infected, crazed survivors, and the homeless.
简体中文
##########Content#################
【父辈的原罪】在王后镇内部房间中加入了一个新的文档。关于牧师的精神状态还正常时的记录。
熔化锅盖现在会得到铝，而不再是钢铁。
在熔化一件物品后，你现在可以选择立刻再熔化下一件，省去了几次点击的步骤。
新物品：狗牌。（你可以熔化它们来获得钢铁或铝）
将狗牌加入到了这些角色的物品掉落清单：僵尸、警察、被附体之人、被感染者、发狂的幸存者、无家可归者。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 10 July 2022
Update, Version 20220710
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update