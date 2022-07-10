 Skip to content

SixGrid update for 10 July 2022

SixGrid 0.3.4

Build 9094391 · Last edited by Wendy

An update to SixGrid has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart SixGrid. The major changes include;

  • Fixed Profiles not saving, and being overwritten on launch.
  • Fixed Posts sometimes not loading.
  • Added Video Playback in Full-screen Post Viewing.
  • Added Automatic Page Loading when in Full-screen Post View.
  • Added Post Downloading
  • Integrated the Steamworks API with SixGrid, enabling the ability to get Achievements.
  • Added the ability to get achievements

You can view the full list of changes, including code, on the SixGrid v0.3.4 Pull Request

