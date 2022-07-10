SixGrid 0.3.4

An update to SixGrid has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart SixGrid. The major changes include;
- Fixed Profiles not saving, and being overwritten on launch.
- Fixed Posts sometimes not loading.
- Added Video Playback in Full-screen Post Viewing.
- Added Automatic Page Loading when in Full-screen Post View.
- Added Post Downloading
- Integrated the Steamworks API with SixGrid, enabling the ability to get Achievements.
You can view the full list of changes, including code, on the SixGrid v0.3.4 Pull Request
