SixGrid 0.3.4

An update to SixGrid has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart SixGrid. The major changes include;

Fixed Profiles not saving, and being overwritten on launch.

Fixed Posts sometimes not loading.

Added Video Playback in Full-screen Post Viewing.

Added Automatic Page Loading when in Full-screen Post View.

Added Post Downloading

Integrated the Steamworks API with SixGrid, enabling the ability to get Achievements.

You can view the full list of changes, including code, on the SixGrid v0.3.4 Pull Request