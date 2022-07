Greetings gamers,

We've pushed out another hotfix addressing a security issue in resource packs.

And because we're unable to get a working Linux build at the moment, we've also entirely removed the Linux versions.

While unfortunate, it should be possible to run the game via proton.

But don't worry, we're not getting rid of Linux entirely, as we plan to bring it back for our next content update.

And here's a little spoilers for the next areas cg!