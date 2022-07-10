 Skip to content

NoiseBox.噪音盒子 Playtest update for 10 July 2022

Hey everyone, this is h.Nosie Studio, there is still no beginner tutorial for a

See what's in the build menu?
Chairs, tables, computers, drinks. It looks like it would be a pity not to watch a movie, not to drink some drinks, and then to listen to a rain in silence

