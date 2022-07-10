Roomli 1.1: Miner Update

It has been one month since launch and I am very excited to show off our most recent update! I would first want to thank everyone who bought and played the game, your contribution, support, and feedback have been so greatly appreciated. This latest update has come with a 20% content increase as well as some major bug and balance fixes.

What's New?

Expect a lot coming back into the game with the new cave theme stage! There are new 4 new items and 4 new weapons as well as 2 new equipment all unique to the stage. There are also a whole new bunch of enemies for you to find!

A bunch of new universal items and balance changes have been put in place to make sure that some of the older content is still fresh if you decide to go back and check it out. A lot of feedback regarding certain enemies (mostly gremlins) and a lot of thought have been put into handling them with many of the new items being very good counters. The intention is not to make the game easier but rather fairer.

As for a full list of changes to already existing content:

~ Additions

Stunned enemies now have a visual indicator

You can now swap between weapons through the scroll wheel

Mother beetle can now spawn a maximum of 5 smaller beetles

More tips

~ Balances

Whip now also increases base damage and crit chance when active

Whip’s effect now lasts two seconds longer

Rubber bullets now allow multiple bounces on projectile weapons

Blazing Revolver crit chance went from -100% to 0%

Stunned enemies move at 10% speed rather than not moving at all

Gremlins, gremlin minis, and gremlin mini minis all have 1 less health

Bug Fixes

Bugs have been noticed and mostly addressed. Here is a list of some of the bigger bugs that have been fixed:

Broken watch will always buff a stat if not maxed

Broken watch will now no longer allow the player to continue activating it after maxed out

Damage text no longer despawns after all enemies are cleared

Fixed error message given on the main menu (debug only)

Added sound limit to prevent lag (maximum 60 sounds + background music)

Techno gun and laser prism now properly display the right colors

Techno gun and laser prism color is no longer affected by hollow point-rounds

Rubber bullets now properly bounce with projectile weapons

Significant code size-reduction/optimization

The final boss now appears properly in the journal

One issue that has been recently noticed has been lighting. Earlier builds of the game had proper lighting which changed in color depending on the stage as well as the source of the light. This no longer exists and has been recently noticed. This is being looked into and hopefully will be fixed.

Another Glance at The Future

Two new projects have already been started with one aiming to release sometime between the end of Summer and Christmas with the other project being uncertain as of this time. As talked about in the first post, a team has been assembled and the Light Bulb Engine is now very active. Hopefully, this ensures the increase in the quality of future projects.

A mobile port of Roomli has been suggested and will start going into development as soon as 1.1 goes live. There are a lot of things to consider with pricing, controls and, the overall difficulty. As of right now, Roomli on mobile will be a very different version from the pc build involving some of the following:

Significantly less darkness

No co-op

A free and paid version of the game will exist

Unique new items that will only release on mobile

No achievements

Scaled down difficulty with projectiles behaving differently

Roomli 1.2 will most likely come out within the next month although no promises as a lot are being worked on at once right now. Roomli 1.2 will come with a new stage with a new set of unique items and enemies but there will not be a large focus on content like Roomli 1.1 but rather on the user experience. Improvements in the challenge system, settings (mostly sound), and UI will hopefully come. Sadly unlike Roomli 1.1 which was worked on immediately after launch, Roomli 1.2 is not on the top of the priority list and that is why no promises are being made.

Thank you to everyone and remember, don't be scared of the dark!

Sincerely,

The Light Bulb Engineer